By Buumba Chimbulu

MINISTER of Finance, Felix Mutati, has observed that reduced revenue collection at the Chirundu border post is due to increased hours of clearing goods to eight days from the planned eight hours.

Mr. Mutati said Chirundu border post had been behind with revenue targets owing to increased clearing hours thereby impacting negatively on economic development.

“Chirundu was the first to be turned into a one-stop border post but we have been overtaken in terms of effectiveness. We are going to take critical steps to address this,” he said.

He was speaking in Chirundu yesterday when he visited the border post.

Mr. Mutati said the slow pace at which goods were being cleared had an indirect impact on the economy as traders were made to wait for long hours to continue with their businesses.

Mr. Mutati, however, said he was confident that the Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) would implement measures to promote effectiveness at the border post.

He also observed the need to engage clearing agents to assist with the current challenges.

Mr. Mutati had since said the border post needed to be more efficient by January 2018.

ZRA Commissioner General, Kingsley Chanda, said they had the capacity and resources to ensure that the border was effective as planned when it was set up in 2009.

Mr. Chanda said the Chirundu border post was one of the key important areas in Zambia for trade facilitation.

“When this border post was set up in 2009, the initial plan of clearing goods was eight hours but the concept is not the same anymore as people are now spending eight days. This is something which needs to rectified,” Mr Chanda said.