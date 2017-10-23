By Jackson Mwapapayi

WE are putting in place various measures to ensure that we widen our revenue base especially that we are a new district, Mushindamo town council secretary Lwanga Kapumpa has said.

Mr Kapumpa told the Daily Nation in an interview that being a new town, there was need to come up with various measures so that the revenue base is widened.

He said some of the measures will be to invest in warehousing and dry ports so that truckers can have safe parking areas.

‘’When you look at our town, it is basically a new town and there are a lot of services that are required to be place and to do this, we need enough funds. So we are really working hard in ensuring that we widen our revenue base,” Mr Kapumpa said.

He said opportunities to widen the revenue base are there what was needed was to put in place serious measures to collect every coin.

He said the district is a busy one terms of traffic hence the need to introduce a fee for heavy trucks.

“We are also trying to invest in the hospitality industry. As you know, there are no proper guest houses in the district especially at the Kipushi border where there is a lot of traffic. So, we want to take advantage of the situation by building proper guest houses so that we can start collecting some revenue from there,” Mr Kapumpa said.

He said private investment has been very minimal and that is why the local authority has decided to invest in infrastructure.