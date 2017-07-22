By OSCAR MALIPENGA

EMBATTLED Patriotic Front member Mwenya Musenge says he is ready for anything but hopes that the meeting does not expel him because the party needs to come out more united and stronger after today’s Central Committee meeting.

The outspoken central committee member has thanked PF President Edgar Lungu for extending an olive branch to all members of the central committee to a round table discussion.

In an exclusive interview, Mr. Musenge, who recently appeared before a disciplinary committee, told the Daily Nation that he was hopeful that he would not be expelled.

“I am very much ready for the meeting. I hope I will not be expelled but I am ready for anything.

“I want to thank the President for the position that he has taken. This is what we have been waiting for,” Mr. Musenge said.

He said the central committee meeting presented an opportunity where each member would be heard.

“This is an opportunity where each and every member must be heard. The approach that has been taken now is highly appreciated because it is all embracing unlike the way it was being done from the onset where for example, in my case without giving it a second thought or serious reflection from a humble statement, I was made to appear before the disciplinary committee. I think that was not right but this approach clearly shows love and care where a parent must listen to what a child is complaining about.

“…once a parent listens to a child, he will be able to make a decision whether to agree with the child, scold a child or advise that child,” Mr. Musenge said.

He said rushing to take punitive measures among fellow members was not right.

Mr. Musenge said it was important to be able to listen to divergent views amongst the members.

“Divergent views will grow the party, divergent views will unite us, divergent views will strengthen us then we will able to listen to one another and laugh over it.

“So for me, I want to tell you that indeed this is long overdue and I am extremely happy that the President has extended an olive branch to all of us. I want to take it that this is an olive branch where we will go and discuss issues,” he said.

Mr. Musenge said it was his prayer that the PF should come out more united and stronger as a party.

“My wish is that the party should come out stronger, especially that the President has opened up to everyone. I hope that all these differences and talks will come to an end because PF is bigger than any member of the party it is actually bigger than all of us and no one can claim it to be a personal party.

“I want to really thank the President for this bold decision that he has taken that we all go and meet and discuss and iron out any differences,” Mr. Musenge said.