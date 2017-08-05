By JACKSON MAPAPAYI

MUFUMBWE District Commissioner Masela Sekeseke has praised residents of Katumba area in Chizela ward for constructing a 1X2 classroom block at Kazwami Community School.

Ms Sekeseke said the construction of the classroom block shows great commitment towards education and its value in development.

She disclosed that Government has gazetted the school into a primary school to enable pupils access education services within their vicinity.

“Let me take this opportunity to commend you parents of this area for the initiative to come up with this classroom block. This is how it should be and may you continue with the good works, she said.

Ms Sekeke was speaking yesterday when she visited the school and held talks with residents in Katumba community in Chizela ward.

And Chizela ward councillor Langson Mwansa thanked government for gazetting the school.

He said the gazetting of Kazwami Community School into a primary school has motivated the people in that community to keep working hard and mould more bricks to build more classrooms.

“On behalf of the people of Chizela, I want to thank the government for gazetting this community school, into a primary school. This has been the cry of the people in the area for some time,” he said.

He however said the current two classrooms at the school are not enough because they can only carter for grades one to three.

“I therefore appeal to the government to consider constructing another classroom block so that more grades are catered for,” he said.