By ROGERS KALERO

MUFULIRA Municipal Council (MMC) will be open to be audited regarding the use of the funds under the Zambia Mining Environmental and Remediation Improvement Project (ZMERIP) to avoid speculations from he public on how the funds were being used,’ Mufulira Mayor Gift Mushinge has said.

Mr Mushinge said the council would ensure that the funds were being used for the intended purposes and were being properly accounted fo, so that the public do not have any reason to speculate.

The mayor said in an interview in Kitwe yesterday that the emphasis on accountability by both Copperbelt Minister Bowman Lusambo and Mines Minister Christopher Yaluma regarding the use of the funds for the project would be adhered to.

“When the project was launched in Mufulira, the two ministers emphasized on accountability on the use of the funds for the project and so, as a local authority, we will ensure that the funds were being used for the intended purposes and were being properly accounted for, so that members of the public do not have any reason to speculate.

“I would actually like to state that as a council, we will be open to be audited regarding the use of the funds under the project to avoid speculations from the public on how the funds were being used,” Mr Mushinge said.

On July 20, during the launch of the US$65 million, Zambia Mining Environmental and Remediation Improvement Project (ZMERIP) in Mufulira, Mr Yaluma demanded accountability in the way funds would be used under the project.

Mr Mushinge said the project was very important for Mufulira because it would help to rehabilitate the damaged environment and so the funds needed to be put to good use.

Mr Mushinge said the project has opened a window of opportunity for environmental and socioeconomic restoration of the district, especially in the critically affected township of Kankoyo.

“It is gratifying that the district has the ZMERIP supported by the World Bank with the overall development objective of reducing mining-related environmental health risks to the people of Mufulira.

“This is an opportunity to rehabilitate the environment and so, as a council, we can’t squander it by being irresponsible in the way we handle funds and other things. We thank President Edgar Lungu for his concern regarding the people of Mufulira who are affected by the operations of the mining industry,” he said.