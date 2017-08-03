BY Nation Reporter

MTN Zambia has had its bank accounts released after a court order obtained by the Zambia Revenue Authority to freeze them.

Information reaching the Daily Nation indicates that the two institutions decided to settle the matter outside court following a dispute that arose following a Notice of Assessment to the value of over K95 million owed in unpaid taxes.

According to sources, ZRA and MTN Zambia resolved to sort out the problems of the unpaid taxes, and the garnishee obtained thereafter after the two parties’ private engagement.

However, both ZRA and MTN remain tightlipped about the agreements which helped lift the freeze on the mobile company accounts.

When contacted, ZRA informed the Daily Nation that the law does not allow them to divulge information about their clients.

And when contacted, MTN Head of Governance and public relations Gloria Kabungo promised a detailed update of the matter from the corporate director.

Ms Kabungo said she was not privy to the information about the MTN/ZRA encounter, but explained that the company’s director for corporate affairs would soon send feedback to its subscribers through the media.

Last week, MTN Zambia petitioned the Constitutional Court over the decision by ZRA to freeze bank accounts held at Stanbic Bank, Stanchart Bank and FNB Zambia owing to alleged unpaid taxes, penalties and a wrong claim of over K13,796,806 without supporting invoices.

ZRA had issued a Notice of Assessment amounting to K95,413,369 following the company’s failure to clear unpaid taxes including penalties and interests, fine in lieu of prosecution and also return submissions among others and the K13,796,806 without supporting documentations.