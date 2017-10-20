By Michael Miyoba

PREPARATIONS for this year’s ‘Mr. Kabwata’ body-building competition set for November 4 are progressing well, says Kabwata Gym chairman Mwaanga Nweendo.

Nweendo said the competitors were looking forward to flex their muscles during the championship.

Speaking in an interview with Daily Nation Sports in Lusaka, Nweendo said this year’s championship was expected to be big with 15 bodybuilders having confirmed participation.

“Preparations for this year’s ‘Mr. Kabwata are progressing well. The budget hasn’t been set yet but the competitors are ready and looking forward to compete for the Championship which is currently held by 2012 Mr. Kabwata Champion Joseph Mofya,

“We haven’t had the competition for the past four years now but its return will be bigger with 15 body builders confirming their participation in this year’s event,” said Nweendo.

He has called on the cooperate world to come on board and help Kabwata gym hold a memorable Mr Kabwata bodybuilding championship.

Nweendo said the prize money will be channeled to development projects in Kabwata.

“Our appeal goes to our sponsors and the corporate world at large. Let them continue supporting us. We want to hold a memorable championship and that can only be achieved with the support from sponsors,

“By helping us to host a successful championship, sponsors will be serving the community because some of the money will be used for development projects in the community,” Nweendo said.

He This year’s Mr. Kabwata Body building championship will see Justice Minister Given Lubinda’s bodyguard Joseph Mofya try to defend the famous Mr. Kabwata body building tittle which he won in 2012.