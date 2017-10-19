By Annie Zulu

ZAMBIA needs women to be in leadership to address certain issues that the country was facing, Gender Activist Mwape Lombe has said.

Ms Lombe urged political parties to give women a priority during the selection process. She described women as agents of change, who when given an opportunity would bring change to the world. She said Zambia remained undeveloped because of gender imbalances.

“If we can have more women as leaders, I am confident that Zambia would develop because women are agents of change and they would endeavour to see the country developed.

“We want to see more women being adopted to stand in various positions. If we look at other country’s compositions, they are far much better than ours. It’s high time we get to be proud of our country, and I believe women have a huge role to play,” she said.” Ms Lombe said.

She also encouraged women to realize their role in the development of the country by taking up leadership positions.

“It would be nice to see more women in leadership, so women must take the mantle and show interest in leadership,” she said.

Ms Lombe further called on women in the country to support each other, saying that it was the only way their voice would be heard.