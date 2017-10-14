By Rogers Kalero

A MEMBER of the Order of the British Empire has urged government to promote Multi-purpose Facility Economic Zones (MFEZ) as they have the potential to create employment and contribute towards poverty alleviation.

Bill Osborn said government should fulfil its promise of promoting entrepreneurship and empowering Zambians through MFEZ.

Mr Bill Osborn said in an interview in Kitwe yesterday that, if fully developed, MFEZ would be a major source of employment and would contribute towards poverty alleviation in the country.

“So far the government is doing well, especially in infrastructure development. A number of roads, hospitals and schools are being constructed, but the government needs to work on the issue of poverty reduction.

“So am urging government to promote MFEZ because, at present, they seem to be lacking the promise they had earlier of promoting entrepreneurship and empowering Zambians through various business ventures,” Mr Osborn said.

Mr Osborn said entrepreneurship would grow the economy provided they invest in business and expertise so as to create employment for fellow Zambians.

Mr Osborn said in trying to reduce poverty in the country, government should also increase investment in all sectors of the economy so people can stop depending on handouts.

“Apart from encouraging entrepreneurship, government should also protect the local businessmen, especially the Small and Medium and Entrepreneurs (SMEs),” He said.

He, however said government should be cautions on the issue of protecting the local businessmen and levelling the playing field because if taken too quick and too harsh, it may leave a gap in the market which may not be filled up by anybody.