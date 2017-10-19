By Chintu Malambo

A MEDICAL report from Chainama Hills mental hospital has delayed the trial of Matero woman, Mirriam Mulenga who is facing two counts of murdering her two juvenile children after she allegedly gave them doom pesticide.

Mulenga 26, is alleged to have drank the insecticide herself and gave some to her three biological children on 24th January, 2017. Two died but the oldest survived.

Earlier, High Court Judge-in- charge Gertrude Chawatama found Mulenga with a case to answer and put her on her defence to explain her side of the story.

However, defence counsel Humphrey Mweemba requested that his client obtains a medical report from Chainama Mental Hospital as it was relevant to the case.

Mr Mweemba said that the defence team was going to obtain a report that would help them move forward in their defence.

But when the matter came up for opening of Mulenga’s defence, the court heard the medical report was not ready and thus the matter could not be heard.

The arresting officer in the matter, Detective sergeant Paul Siwo of Matero police station had told the court that Mulenga was taken to Chainama Psychiatric Hospital for observation and that after she was discharged, she was taken to Matero police where he interviewed her on why she gave doom to her children.

Detective Siwo told the court that the report from Chainama was never obtained and thus he had no record of such.