By Violet Tembo

VENDORS and traders have praised President Edgar Lungu for his all-embracing leadership of not leaving anyone behind.

Association of Vendors, Traders and Marketeers Association of Zambia (AVTMZ) president Fredrick Tembo has said the President has shown even the doubting Thomases that he was a leader for all.

Reacting to President Lungus’ gesture to put up a borehole at Fisenge and Baluba turn-off to enable traders have access to clean water, Mr Tembo said such were characteristics of a good shepherd for the development was not biased.

He said water and shelter were critical needs of the traders at the two trading points.

Mr Tembo said access to clean water would ensure good health for the customers and traders. He said the traders used to walk long distance to access water.

“The President has been doing a good job taking care of the basic needs of ordinary people in terms of providing education, clean water and health services.

As marketers, we have not been left out. He has dedicated ten percent of his salary towards empowerment of the marketeers. We have critics that have been running their mouths carelessly and talking ill about the gesture from our President.

Let them also point out what they have done for the marketeers and not criticise from the comfort of their homes when they have offered nothing.

We are happy that the President has paid a deaf ear to the critics over his empowerment agenda to marketeers. He is a good shepherd,” Mr Tembo said.

President Lungu on Wednesday made a stopover at Luanshya’s Fisenge and Baluba turn-off where he assured traders that a borehole would be sunk at the site.

The President early this year also donated building materials work K100 thousand towards construction of market shelters under the Presidential Empowerment Initiative Fund and works are being carried out by Luanshya Municipal Council.