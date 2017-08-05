By JACK MAPAPAYI

GOVERNMENT has released K700,000 out of the K1.4 million Constituency Development Fund (CDF) to Manyinga.

Manyinga Member of Parliament Robert Lihefu confirmed the development in an interview with the Daily Nation yesterday.

Mr Lihefu said the funds would be used to complete all stalled projects in the constituency that were being undertaken using CDF before embarking on new ones.

He said part of the funds have been allocated towards the rehabilitation of the Chifuwe-Choongo road which leads to a farming bloc, adding that the road once done will enable farmers to easily access the market.

“And part of the funds will go towards the construction of additional classroom blocks at various schools in the area to help increase class accommodation,” Mr Lihefu said.

He also said Manyinga District Council has embarked on a project to build a new market using part of the Local Government equalisation funds and his office has allocated funds to build an ablution block for the new market

He said his office has put in place stringent measures to ensure that the funds are not misapplied but channelled towards the implementation of development projects that will benefit the people in the district.