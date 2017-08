Editor,

For me the government has no choice but to listen to cries of its people. This issue of market forces is not easily understood by poor peasant farmers who unfortunately are the major producer of maize in Zambia at 90 per cent.

I think FRA made a mistake. It should have the old price because I hear it takes about K75 to produce a 50kg bag of maize.

So if they are now going to sell the same for K60 who is going to shoulder the shortfall of K25?

Concerned farmer