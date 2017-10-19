By Chikumbi Katebe

MAZYOPA residents are set to receive free clean water supply from Lusaka Water and Sewerage Company as a prevention programme with the provision of three water tanks in the area.

LWSC public relations manager Patson Phiri said the three tanks have since starting dispensing clean water to residents of Mazyopa and Chipata compounds in the wake of the cholera outbreak emanating from contaminated borehole water in the area.

Mr Phiri said 12 more water tanks have been earmarked for Kanyama township in an effort to prevent the further spread of cholera in that area too.

“We have therefore decided that water kiosks in Kanyama, Kuku, Kabanana, Misisi and Chawama townships should dispense water free of charge until towards the end of November, subject to review.

“To conduct this exercise, the company has set aside slightly above K1 million to meet all these interventions in operational and other related costs,” he said.

He said a network of piped water would soon be put up in the area at the expiry of one month to help provide clean safe drinking water for the people of Chipata and Mazyopa area.

He said the company was concerned with the spread cholera in other densely populated areas across the city, and has called on households to adopt further measures to prevent the spread of the deadly yet preventable disease.

“We are urging residents in Mazyopa, Chipata, Misisi, Chawama, Kabanana, Kuku and Kanyama to avoid relying on private boreholes for water but make efforts to source water from the delivery spots that LWSC has provided,” he said.

And Ministry of Health permanent secretary Kennedy Malama has announced that 111 cases of cholera have been recorded since the outbreak, with only 12 currently under treatment at two cholera centres at Kanyama (11) and Matero (01) as at yesterday.

Dr Malama said they have heightened provision of liquid chlorine, health promotion and working with stakeholders in improving access to clean and safe drinking water.