By ANNIE ZULU

LUSAKA district has been put on cholera alert, following the outbreak of cholera in Chipata compound.

Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya confirmed the outbreak and disclosed that 11 cases had been attended to so far.

“We have confirmed the outbreak of cholera in a localised area in Chipata compound in Mazyopa area. So far we had 11 cases that are being attended to,” Dr Chilufya said.

He said the ministry had put in place measures to contain the outbreak and ensure that it does not spread.

Dr Chilufya said the ministry had intensified health education and sensitisation to enable people to have knowledge on cholera and how they could prevent themselves from catching the disease.

“We are putting the whole Lusaka on cholera alert, the in-depth of suspicion has gone up, we will intensify water sampling all areas of Lusaka and ensure that health education and sensitisation is intensified,” he said.

And Dr Chilufya has indicated that the response to the cholera outbreak in Chipata compound is multisectoral.

He said his ministry was working with other stakeholders such as the World Health Organisation, Lusaka City Council and the Lusaka Water and Sewerage Company to contain the situation.

He said a screening centre has been set up the area affected, to investigate cholera cases.

Dr Chilufya said the ministry was also giving chlorine to people in the area and disinfecting pit latrines.

He also advised people to take responsibility by observing basic cholera prevention measures.