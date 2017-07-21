By KALOBWE BWALYA

LUSAKA mayor Wilson Kalumba says his office has raised $100,000 in seed capital which will be spent on breathlysers and technical assistance for the Road Transport and Safety Agency and Traffic Police to support their efforts to combating drink and drive.

Mr Kalumba said Lusaka has since 16th June 2017 joined a global effort to build healthier communities by reducing non communicable diseases (NCDs) and injuries by 2018..

Mr Kalumba said the partnership for Healthy Cities, supported by Michael Bloomberg, the World Health Organisation and Global Ambassador for NCDs, brings together cities around the world to take proven steps to reduce noncommunicable diseases and injuries and improve living and working environments for our citizens.

“In Lusaka, 34% percent of deaths every year are attributable to NCDs – like cardiovascular diseases, cancer, diabetes, and chronic respiratory diseases – and injuries such as road-traffic accidents.

As part of this initiative, we will focus on reducing drinking and driving, which is one of 10 interventions identified by WHO as effective in protecting people from NCDs and injuries.

My Office has raised $100,000 in seed capital for this purpose which will be spent on breathlayers and technical assistance for Road Transport and Safety Agency and Traffic Police to support their efforts to combating drink and drive.

“As a strong and vibrant city, we are uniquely positioned to transform the fight against noncommunicable diseases and injuries,” said Mr Kalumba .

He said this initiative will help Lusaka take bold steps to help the citizens live healthier, longer lives and reduce the economic toll these diseases and injuries take on our city.