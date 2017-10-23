By Chintu Malambo

A LUSAKA couple has sued their son in the Lusaka High Court for allegedly selling their house illegally alleging that he is now on the run.

Namatama Simuchoba and Arthur David Simuchoba indicate in a statement of claim filed in the Lusaka High Court that they had been in occupation of subdivision No. 7 of Subdivision 1 of Farm 90 in Lusaka for 20 years until June 2016 when they moved out and decided to put it on rent.

The responsibility to market the property was left to their son Puteho Simuchoba. The couple then handed over the original certificate of title to their son for him to take it to the bank for safe custody.

They claimed that their son fraudulently made a deed of gift purporting that they had transferred the said property into his name when that was not so and that he did everything without their consent as he forged the signature on the deed of gift.

They have indicated that their son also had the deed of gift lodged at the Ministry of Lands purporting that the said property was lawfully given to him.

The couple further claim that a Lusaka law firm which carried out the transaction did not endeavour to verify whether the property was voluntarily given to their son and that no proper diligence was conducted to ascertain their son’s power to have the property transferred which he later sold at K1, 200, 000. 00.

“The law firm did not even endeavour to verify with us whether we voluntarily gave the property to our son. After transferring the property into his name, he went ahead to sell the property at K1, 200, 000 without our consent and the law firm prepared the contract of sale.

They however, asked the court to order a cancellation of the certificate of title of the said property and to render it null and void and also damages for inconvenience.