…ZNS wheat production wins kudos

By Annie Zulu

IN his quest not to leave anyone behind, President Edgar Lungu has undertaken a tour of duty of rural Zambia to find out first hand how people are faring in far flung areas.

His tour of duty of the Eastern Province brought out a number of issues that local and elected leaders have to deal with.

It brought out the fact that some elected officials have become absentee landlords. A development that the President warned the culprits to reverse because people want development.

He warned that people want to see their elected officials and have their community problems resolved.

Visiting rural parts of the country stands testimony to President Lungu’s concern for the development of people in rural areas.

His recent visit to Lundazi, in Eastern Province is an example this.

The President, was last week in the district on a two-day working visit to commission the first ever commercial wheat harvest project in the province by the Zambia National Service (ZNS) and a surgical ward at Lumezi Mission Hospital, as well as visit Lundazi market.

Upon arrival at Lumezi airstrip, President Lungu, who was accompanied by ZNS Commandant Lieutenant General Nathan Mulenga, Agriculture Minister Dora Siliya, Defence Minister Davis Chama and other Government officials was received to a thunderous welcome by the local people as they danced and sang songs of praises.

Eastern Province Minister Makebi Zulu, Lumezi Member Parliament Pilila Jere, Patriotic Front Eastern Province chairperson Andrew Lubusha and provincial administration officials were also present to receive the President.

The Head of State was then immediately ushered to the 120 hectares wheat field to commission the project.

President Lungu was impressed with production of wheat at a commercial level by the ZNS in the province and described it as evidence that defence wings could do more to help secure national food security.

He urged other defence wings such as the Zambia Air Force, Zambia Army and the Zambia Police Service to also venture into agriculture to enhance the country’s economy.

He commended ZNS for taking the lead in venturing into other economic activities such as agriculture and infrastructure development in addition to its mandate to defence and security.

He reiterated that it was Government’s priority to make agriculture the driver of the country’s economy, by shifting focus from mining which had been the main stay of the economy.

“Government recognises the strategic role of defence forces in the national development agenda.

“Our desire is to see a defence force that will exert its energies towards food production. I am confident that in no time, we can turn the fortunes of this great country around,” President Lungu said.

He said the wheat farm was a clear example of what path the country should be treading.

The President said he expects people to grow various crops, adding that this is key to the success of the diversification agenda.

He said Government was willing to subsidise production as opposed to consumption.

President Lungu has since directed ZNS to replicate the wheat production project in other parts of the country.

Defence Minister Davies Chama who was also given chance to give his remarks, assured that the defence wings would work closely with government in securing food security.

Meanwhile, ZNS Commandant Lieutenant General Nathan Mulenga said ZNS would continue to play a key role in the production of various crops.

President Lungu further proceeded to Lumezi Mission Hospital to commission surgical wards, where he also addressed health workers at the hospital.

During his address, the President said he wanted to be remembered as a President who served his people with distinction.

He wondered why Lumezi had been neglected over the years and assured that he was already working at addressing the challenges that the people were facing.

He also promised to complete the nursing school that was started by the hospital authorities.

President Lungu said Government would not hesitate to help institutions that were already doing something to end their problems.

“Self-help is the basis for survival, it’s not in the scripture but I have been told that God helps those who helps themselves. So those who want to survive, we will help them survive, those who think Government izayanganapo you don’t start something, Government izayanganapo but in Government’s own time,” he said.

He promised to ensure that the health personnel at the institution engaged temporarily were put on pay roll and that an establishment was created.

The Head of State also took time to visit Lundazi market, where he addressed hundreds of traders.

But the President was disappointed that no progress had been made towards the reconstruction of the market since it got burnt immediately after the 2016 general elections.

It was then, that he warned to disown some lazy Members of Parliament and Ministers.

President Lungu said it was sad that some ministers and MPs were not working as expected.

He noted that some ministers and MPs had chosen to be in Lusaka at the expense of solving peoples’ problems.

President Lungu said Mr Zulu, the Eastern Province minister would have known peoples’ problems if he was visiting.

He said it was unfortunate that the constitution did not allow him to get rid of people, such as MPs.

“Unfortunately in Zambia when you choose a leader such as an MP they are there for five years, but if I had a chance where those people could be accountable daily, I could have fired them. But I he will not hesitate to disown those who are not working come 2021,” he said.

President Lungu directed Mr Zulu to meet MPs in Eastern province and ensure that all development projects were implemented.

“As Minister for Eastern Province, am the one who appointed you, in Malambo Constituency they chose you. Therefore this job you are doing it for me and these people, so help them.

“Source funds and ensure that the challenges of the people are addressed, we want the people of Lundazi to benefit too,” he said.

He reiterated that it was his desire to see that every part of the country benefit from the national cake.

The President’s visit could never be completed without meeting on traditional leaders in the area.

During the meeting President Lungu said there was need for people in rural areas to have access to clean drinking water.

He said it was unacceptable for people to drink water straight from the river fifty years after independence.

The Head of State was responding to Chief Mphamba who asked for more borehores in Lundazi.

President Lungu also promised to look into the speedy construction of the Chama-Lundazi roads.

And speaking on behalf of other chiefs, Chief Mphamba asked Government for more schools and roads in the area.

The President later had a meeting with the clergy in the district.

During the meeting, the Head of State said the Church should continue to take the lead in the promotion of reconciliation and forgiveness ahead of the National Day of Prayer and Fasting.

He said the National Day of Prayer and Fasting should not be politicised.

He said sections of the church who feel that he did not consult them before declaring the day should forgive him.

President Lungu noted that much as he loved consulting it was not possible to consult everyone.

Speaking during the same meeting Pastors representative Father Moses Ndhlovu said the clergy in Lundazi supports the days of Prayer and Fasting.

Father Ndhlovu also said the church in Lundazi would continue praying for those in leadership.

President Lungu wrapped up his working visit in the district with a courtesy call on Chief Kazembe of the Tumbuka people as his palace and the commissioning of an Antiretroviral Therapy (ART) centre at Kazembe Rural Health Centre.

And Mr Lubusha described the President’s visit as a great achievement for the people of Lundazi.

He indicated that his visit clearly showed that he (President Lungu) was the President of the people.

Mr Lubusha praised President Lungu for the hope that he would linger working hard for the betterment of people’s lives especially underprivileged and vulnerable in the country.

Indeed President Lungu’s visits to rural areas of the country is an indicator for his desire to ensure that no part of the country is left behind in the development agenda.

Both the young and the old in Lundazi will live to cherish the President’s visit to the district for the rest of their lives.