By Annie Zulu

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has asked the European Union (EU) to increase and build capacity in institutions charged with the responsibility to fight corruption.

And the EU has offered an undisclosed substantial amount to Zambia towards the refugee crisis.

Special assistant to the president for press and public relations Amos Chanda told journalists yesterday at State House that the EU delegation led by EU Ambassador Alessandro Mariani met President Lungu and discussed a wide range of bilateral relations.

“President Lungu has appealed to the EU to help increase and build capacities in institutions such as the Anti-Corruption Commission, the Auditor General’s office, the police and all institutions that are tasked with the responsibility to investigate and prosecute, control graft and other vices,” Mr Chanda said.

Mr Chanda said President Lungu told the diplomats that corruption was not fought by standing on an ant hill, shouting and making noise and accusing people of corruption.

“The Head of State wants to fight corruption in the real sense by building the capacity of the institutions tasked with fighting corruption,” Mr Chanda said.

Mr Chanda said the EU also discussed the upcoming summit between the EU and the African Union in Abidjan whose theme is “investing in youths for development,” to make youths useful citizens and be in gainful employment.

“President Lungu openly and frankly discussed governance issues affecting Zambia and the interventions government is making with the EU delegation. He explained clearly the principle of separation of powers,” he said

And Mr Chanda said the EU had offered an undisclosed substantial amount towards the refugee crisis.

Mr Chanda said President Lungu and the EU delegation discussed regional stability especially the Democratic Republic of Congo whose situation has worsened.

“The EU is putting money into Zambia to go towards the refugee crisis,” he said.

Mr Chanda also said the EU had offered to help support the Commonwealth dialogue between Government and the opposition.

“The EU will support both Zambia and the Commonwealth in the dialogue process,” he said.