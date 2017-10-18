By BENNIE MUNDANDO

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu’s visit to Luanshya and his pledge to work on most of our roads provides hope that the development will attract more investment to this area, Luanshya Mayor Nathan Chanda has observed.

Commenting on President Lungu’s visit to Luanshya on Sunday and pledge that Government would work on the road network in the area, Mr. Chanda said he was humbled by President Lungu’s visit and that he was looking forward to the start of road works in the district.

“I wish to note that the assurance of the President to have the neglected roads in Luanshya worked on is a clear demonstration of his love for the people of Luanshya. As Mayor, I thank the president for finding time to come and pass through Luanshya and meet our important partners, the marketeers, who contribute to the economy of Luanshya.

“To us this was an honour and privilege and I know and believe that the visit of the Head of State will bring the desired results to the people of Luanshya. As touched on by the Head of State, we hope the water issue which is already being worked can be on resolved soon,” Mr. Chanda said.

He said the fact that President Lungu did not address any rally but was just on transit yet drew crowds of people who came from all walks of life to have a glimpse of him, showed the trust and belief the people had in his leadership.

“The President did not come to Luanshya to address a rally but made a very important stop. However, the people of Luanshya, particularly Roan Constituency, came out in numbers which has shown their love for President Lungu.

“Let me also assure my fellow residents of Luanshya that the President will soon visit Luanshya and hear and address more of their concerns.

“The President could not address the people because of his tight programme but he did see some of the challenges being faced by our people and asked about the major projects in the district.

“I noted to the President that there are very few projects and he immediately instructed the Minister of Infrastructure and Development and his special assistance for project monitoring and implementation to look into it,” he said.