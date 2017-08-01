By MICHAEL MIYOBA

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has commended the Zambia under 17 National Soccer team for humiliating Mauritius 3-0 to win the 2017 Under-17 COSAFA youth Championship which was hosted by Mauritius.

The Junior Chipolopolo scored three goals in seven minutes to win the 2017 under 17 COSAFA Youth championship after beating tournaments hosts Mauritius 3-0 in the final played on Sunday at Francois Xavier Stadium in Port Louis.

President Lungu hailed Numba Mumamba’s boys noting that the splendid performance and automate victory by the boys over Mauritius is a clear indication of Zambia’s bright future in soccer.

“The marvelous performance by the boys shows that we have an oasis of talent to tap into for us to form the future senior national team. The Under-17 has made us proud and it is my prayer that they will be consistent in their performance to bring greater glory to the nation.” he said.

President Lungu hailed the Under-17 national team technical bench led by Coach Numba Mumamba and the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) for its tireless efforts to take football to higher heights in Zambia.

He has however urged the soccer governing body led by president Andrew Kamanga to continue working hard to transform the standards of football in Zambia.

“On behalf of the Zambian government, the people of Zambia and indeed on my own behalf, l extend congratulations to the boys, coach, technical team and FAZ. Continue to work hard to transform the standards of football in Zambia. May the Almighty God bless you in future assignments,” President Lungu said.

Meanwhile, FAZ has hailed the Under-17 technical bench led by Mumamba for guiding the young Chipolopolo to winning Zambai’s first Under-17 Cosafa youth trophy.

Speaking in an interview with Daily Nation Sports in Lusaka, FAZ communications manager Desmond Katongo said that the team was able to deliver the trophy despite having been given a short period to prepare for the tournament.

“The team delivered despite having been given a short period to prepare for the tournament. We would however urge the boys to remain focused. Most of them are still in school therefore there is need for them remain disciplined as they have great qualities of being future national team players,” Katongo said.