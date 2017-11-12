By OSCAR MALIPENGA

EGYPTIAN president General Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi has invited President Edgar Lung to undertake a State visit to Cairo from November 14-16 where five agreements will be signed between the two countries.

Minister of foreign affairs Harry Kalaba told a media briefing in Lusaka yesterday that the visit was expected to enhance cooperation further in areas of agriculture development, industry, irrigation, fisheries, education, health, energy, tourism and multilateral cooperation as well as defence and security. “The two Heads of state will confer on continental and international matters of mutual interest such as development matters, reforms of the UN security council, peace and security,

“Both Zambia and Egypt are members of the AU peace and Security Council,” Mr Kalaba said. He explained that a number of agreements and memorandum of understanding (MoUs) in key areas such as health, tourism, agriculture, youth and sports and diplomatic consultation were expected to be signed during the visit.

Mr Kalaba said in addition, a programme had been arranged to learn from Egypt’s best experiences such as manufacturing accessories and civilian goods. “I am confident that the outcome of the visit will contribute to acceleration of Zambia’s development and meeting some of the objectives in the Seventh National Development Plan. His Excellency the President will continue to engage with his counterparts world over in promoting Zambia’s national interest and aspirations of the Zambian people,” he said.

Mr Kalaba said Zambia and Egypt enjoyed excellent relations which were founded on long and deep-rooted relationship. He said the two countries had maintained diplomatic relations at ambassadorial level on resident basis

Mr Kalaba said the two countries had been cooperating in various areas including political, economic, and social and defence and security sectors.