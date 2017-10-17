By Linda Soko Tembo

LUNDAZI District Council has finally handed over the newly constructed airstrip in the district to Civil Aviation department.

Lundazi District Council secretary, Mwansa Mumba disclosed that the airstrip was handed over to civil aviation department last week on Friday and that planes were now able to land in the district without any limitation.

Mr. Mumba said the construction of the new airstrip in the district was a big achievement and a sign that the town was economically moving in the right direction.

He said the airstrip would improve the transport sector in the district as it would now be quicker and cheaper to travel to Lundazi.

“Transport will be made easier because of the new airstrip. Lundazi is far from other parts of the country but if you come by air, it’s somehow cheaper and quicker. People are going to serve on resources such as time.”

In an interview with the Daily Nation, Mr. Mumba said with such developments and infrastructure, chances of the district being upgraded into a Municipal council in future were high.

Mr. Mumba also disclosed that the old airstrip which was situated in the central business district had been sold and turned into residential plots.

“We advertised for the plots at the old airstrip and we called for interviews the plots were given out, it was done transparently. We involved every stakeholder in the process,” he said.

He advised those who acquired plots to begin developing them within the shortest possible time.

Mr Mumba warned trespassers against using the airstrip, saying the facility was meant for aircraft and not for people to learn how to drive.