By MUKOSELA KASALWE

THE Luanshya Municipal Council has completed the formulation of the Gifts and Benefits Policy and the Consumer Service Charter to fight corruption in the local administration, says Mayor Nathan Chanda.

Mr Chanda said the two crafted documents would soon be enforced after being adopted by the full Council meeting. He said the two policies were based on locally and internationally accepted corporate governance norms and the country’s anti-corruption laws. Mr Chanda said once the Gifts and Benefits was fully implemented, it would be deemed unethical for council workers and councillors to be found soliciting for rewards or gifts. ‘‘The successful implementation of our Gifts and Benefits Policy and the Consumer Service Charter will be driven by our ability to adhere to the mission and values of our institution and individual integrity as employees and members of the Luanshya Municipal Council,’’ Mr Chanda said.

He said the main objective of the of the Consumer Service Charter would be to provide a framework for defining service delivery standards, the rights of customers and to ensure that customers complaints were speedily attended to unlike a situation where it would take two years.

He said the success of the implementation of the two policies would be driven by a desire to adhere to the mission and values of the local authority.