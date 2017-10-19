Dear Editor,

I like the way President Lungu has reacted to attacks from The re-entering of some allotted plots in Luangwa district for non-development is a cause for concern. The areas have no water, no graded roads and no beacons, but instead of addressing these issues the council secretary has opted to re-enter the plots and ask people to re-apply if they want their plots back. Mr Gilbert Sendama please control your hunger for money and this extortion and focus on the challenges hindering developments. And please stop attracting unnecessary curses on your life, people are angry.

Concerned citizen