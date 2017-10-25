By Violet Tembo

COPPERBELT Minister Bowman Lusambo has expressed disappointment over the low turnout of corporate entities and the community this year’s 53rd independence celebrations in Ndola.

Mr. Lusambo has since directed the provincial permanent secretary Elias Kamanga and Ndola District Commissioner George Chisulo to submit a report explaining why most corporate companies shunned the celebrations.

Mr. Lusambo said it was the desire of the PF government to give the people of Zambia economic freedom through agriculture.

Mr Lusambo said the agriculture sector once fully embraced would create the much needed jobs and uplift the living standards of people.

He has since encouraged the media to sensitise residents on the diversification programme which will result in change of mindset and see it as a business venture.

Meanwhile, Zambia Independence 1964 Freedom Fighters Association representative George Ngosa said that a number freedom fighters were wallowing in poverty.

Mr. Ngosa said it was surprising that after attainment of 53 years of independence, most freedom fighters were not recognised.

Meanwhile in his homily, Zambia Army One Commando Unit Chaplain Dominic Mubanga encouraged citizens not to allow divisions and hatred but to unite and fight for economic independence.

Ndola residents, in random interviews, called for continued peace in the country and thanked freedom fighters for the country’s independence.

The residents were part of the crowd gathered at the Ndola City Council grounds to celebrate the Independence Day.

The celebrations started with a match past and the laying of wreaths at the Freedom Corner.