By MUKOSELA KASALWE

THE expulsion of Chishimba Kambwili and Mwenye Musenge from PF is long overdue and the action will instil discipline and ensure the ruling party remains strong, says former UPND deputy spokesperson Edwin Lifwekelo.

Mr Lifwekelo, who once served as PF secretary-general, said the ruling party was founded on discipline and that although it was regrettable that the party had lost two Members of the Central Committee it was better to have a few loyal members.

In an interview yesterday, he said the PF was bigger than any individual and that discipline and loyalty was the foundation of any strong political party.

He expressed hope that the PF would have a stronger and resolute team in the next general elections.

He said that Mr Kambwili and Mr Musenge should have known better and that their expulsion could have been avoided if they adhered to the rules and regulations of the party.

‘‘It is a regrettable decision that we have lost two senior Members of the Central Committee but a party needs discipline, a party cannot survive without discipline,

‘‘It is better to have a few loyal and disciplined members and discard those undermining the party,’’ he said.

Mr. Lifwekelo said it was better for a party to have a few loyal members and discard those with a questionable conduct.

He said the duo had taken a path which was contrary to the values of the party by issuing statements which made the PF suffer embarrassment.

Mr. Lifwekelo said being a founding member of a party was not a licence to being confrontational with the party leadership.

He said the disciplinary action taken against the duo would serve as lesson to those who would be found in a similar situation.