By CHARLES MUSONDA

THE outbreak of the larger grain borer (LGB), which posed a threat to maize stocks in Chadiza and four other districts has been contained, says Food Reserve Agency Executive Director Chola Kafwabulula.

Mr. Kafwabulula told journalists in Chadiza yesterday that FRA treated the outbreak as an emergency because of LGB’s devastating nature.

And Mr. Kafwabulula says the infested maize, which has since been fumigated, is still useful because it has not been destroyed but just downgraded.

“Even when there is a small outbreak we over blow it because we know that within a few days it can damage the entire crop. Even if I have 10 million bags and I find only two bags with LGB, it becomes an emergency,

“This maize is not condemned but instead we are going to do what is called separation except it is a very hectic process. This is because of the pest’s devastating nature,” Mr. Kafwabulula said.

Mr. Kafwabulula said the affected grain would remain quarantined until all the bags were checked.

“For the sake of transparency we will work with the Zambia Agriculture Research Institute because we cannot check on our own.

Mr. Kafwabulula said FRA’s rejection of 1,000 LGB infested bags of maize was not out of malice but it was in good faith.

Meanwhile Mr Kafwabulula said seed companies must spread demonstration sites in other districts so that the entire Zambia could have good quality maize.

He said this in Lundazi yesterday where he said that farmers in the district had sold good quality maize to the Agency because a number of seed companies had concentrated their demonstration in the area.

“The grain here is very big and healthy looking. We are relating the size of the grain to the fact that most seed companies have concentrated their demonstration centres in this area.

“So as people involved in food security of the country and we are concerned with the quality of the grain, we want to make an earnest appeal to the seed companies to put up more demonstration sites in other districts so that ultimately the entire country can have good quality grain,” he said

Mr. Kafwabulula also explained that FRA was still receiving maize from farmers who were captured in the Agency’s system before the October 31 closing date because it could not just turn them away.