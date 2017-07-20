Cage these terrorists

Dear Editor,

The climax of last week was the meeting between the Catholic Bishops led by Archbishop Telesphore Mpundu and President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, the Zambian democratically elected President.

This meeting was very important in that it was the first step to finding a solution to treacherous behaviour perpetrated by some unpopular losing leaders which the Catholic bishops latently endorsed.

One most important thing that came out of that meeting was a hint to dialogue after President Lungu promised to facilitate the Bishops’ visit to Mukobeko prison to visit Hakainde Hichilema.

What would be important out of the visit is for the Bishops to be honest with Hichilema and tell him that he lost the elections, the truth which he already knows; they should do so because Catholic agents conducted a parallel vote counting and monitoring.

Their agencies and agents were everywhere, and so they know the truth, and Jesus said “The Truth will set you free”.

HH has refused to accept the results not because he does not know, it is only because he wants to remain the leader of UPND and continue standing.

Mind you, by their own constitution, this was his last chance and so was Nawakwi of FDD, but alas, he just told his members that like he promised he is still the “last Tonga standing” and made sure the party never went to the convention as has always been.

Now the Bishops talk about a country sliding into dictatorship, who is being dictatorial here, they know the answer.

We all know that the Catholic’s doctrine is to side with the poor, the weak in society, that has always been the teachings of Christ; it means teaching the poor to be truthful and Godly in their meekness.

It does not mean increasing their poverty by siding with terrorists and supporting their suicidal guerrilla warfare such as arson and wanton destruction of government property and sending the poor marketeers (the ones they are supposed to side with) to their graves earlier through deprivation of their livelihoods.

The Jesuit Centre for Theological Reflection (JCTR) has always been talking about food basket and how they do it for the poor, when markets have been burnt to ashes but they are proud and mute.

And the terrorists cannot be caught because they are the ones who are supposed to catch them are agents of terrorism; how can you send a brother to arrest his own brother? For example, how can you send a police officer from Namwala, Monze or somewhere near the Victoria Falls to arrest Siandenge and hope he will be arrested? They instead take him food, water, beer and women.

So much has been said about the happenings in Zambia with regard to the arsons, killings and other primitive behaviour currently being experienced.

But maybe we have not been point blank enough.

To start with we all know that the perpetrators of this evil sweeping the country are all from a party and a tribe that lost the elections.

This party is a tribal party we can understand but not underestimate why all their chiefs are so disgruntled because for them their subjects are only those of their tribe and anyone else is an alien.

There are also leaders of some unpatriotic and defunct businesses such as newspapers and transport businesses capable of sponsoring civil strife.

But then what if one day they woke up only to find 90 percent of their animals are dead because someone in the middle of the night had spread grass with poison and all the deep tanks.

What if they woke up only to find all the buildings of their leaders have been gutted and all the farms of their relatives in Luano Valley including granaries have been gutted or simply robbed?

Mind you even elephants can die and links with the Victoria Falls can be severed.

What would happen to Larry Mweetwa if he woke up one day to the news that all his relatives’ houses and property have been destroyed, I am sure he would be smiling? Anyway, he doesn’t mind because he has no relative in Zambia except the tribe.

The targets in all this have always been some particular provinces simply because they don’t vote with the losers, but then one wonders how dull these characters are.

Do you expect that if you kill my father, burn my brother’s house and property, I would love and vote for you? Never!

That is why these and arrogant party keeps on losing and will never win because for them they think power will come by wishing and dreaming and now they think it will come through evil acts.

If we follow history, this is one place which historically never had established chiefdoms and their current chiefs are just a recent creation (just like in one West African country) determined by how much wealth you have.

I have never seen where people declare themselves chiefs and start fighting to be appointed paramount chiefs, because they have already declared themselves senior chiefs.

Just like some pastor whose starts today as a pastor tomorrow bishop after three months apostle, thereafter prophet etc.

Are there no relatives of theirs in provinces they want to destroy?

Lessons also to the North-Westerners, these people want the mines shut! Isn’t that your life-line, and your survival?

I am sure by now you know that you have all along been used. Are you surely going to continue supporting them?

As for you Milupi, your businesses are surely in danger because of the same people you support. If they cut power, what happens to your mining inclined businesses?

As for my dear Catholic Church, one disgruntled Bishop can cause havoc, how many Rwandese priests do we have in Zambia?

And what if those who voted with winning and popular party decided to rise and put an end to this stupidity by taking the fight to their door steps where would the injudicious arsonists run to?

In churches maybe, but in case they don’t know how many people were massacred in churches than anywhere else in Rwanda they should read history books or just Google.

In fact, the victims were lured into churches by the priests and bishops to be massacred that is why they are supporting idiocy in Zambia in the name of God, this is cheap Christianity!

ZNBC please help us show documentaries of civil strife in the DR Congo, Rwanda, Sudan, Sierra Leone etc.

Disgusted Zambian patriot

Catholic bishops should not segregate

Dear Editor,

I write to implore Catholic Bishops to take a very deep introspective reflection of their activities in the wake of the just ended meeting with President Lungu in the face of many Zambians if they have to win their confidence.

It is very encouraging to see them go all miles to meet the President to discuss issues pertaining to among other issues, incarcerated UPND President’s visitation.

The general take by many Zambians is that there are so many people in incarceration, some convicted while others still appearing in Courts of Law to be proved innocent or guilty.

What however boggles people’s mind, mine inclusive, is what is so special about one individual who took a centre stage against many in the same situation, many of whom cannot even afford legal representation. If their visiting incarcerated UPND President is to truly express their Christian norm and calling, then it should not be single sided.

I actually commend President Lungu for giving them audience over the matter and hope they will show Christlike stance to all the incarcerated people.

It is also fair to distance the President from this single situation until the due process of justice is over. Zambians are alive to the fact that never ever in history of this Country has the Bishops sought the audience of a sitting President to seek permission to visit previously incarcerated political party leaders.

This will surely go in history as a special one for mother Zambia.

President Lungu on the other hand has proved to be a peace loving person by actually calling for peace of unity among all Zambians.

Wisdom Muyunda, Chingola

Emulate President Lungu

Dear Editor,

I urge our politicians to emulate President Lungu in their resolve to advance the welfare of every Zambian.

It is, however, so sad that many a time, just after elections, people who actually worked tirelessly to put the politicians where they are, are reduced to all sorts of names, intimidation, anguish, to mention but a few.

Politicians should be humble in their resolute and not take a stubborn stance seen lately especially in many Mayors who want to think since they were voted into power just like MPs, they are more important than MPs and the electorate.

Time for reckoning is just around the corner when the electorates surely will again show their power.

If President Lungu who holds such a high office could be so humble and resolved in the manner he attends to the people he committed to lead, what more a junior Civic Leaders.

Politics for those new in it should know that it has a life span that depends entirely of the electorates and not the office.

Why should politicians behave with impunity after using people’s time and energy for their wellbeing in their posh offices only to spit them out after elections.

Zambians are actually not asking to be paid anything from your salaries or/and allowances but want their challenges tackled in a humble and respective manner.

The agony inflicted on many electorate’s faces by some Civic Leaders whom they thought would be their engine in resolving many of their challenges is however very scary.

Of course not all eggs are rotten and in this regard I commend those leaders with a civic calling who put a smile on the faces of the people they lead.

Members of Parliament and Mayors should resolve to work together to advance the welfare of those who elected them; and that has been many a time President Lungu’s advice.

We then wonder where the stubbornness in some Mayors has come from to disrespect MPs of which some are actually even Ministers.

Concerned Citizen