TODAY, Zambia turns 53 and this is an important day for all Zambians to unite and celebrate together as a nation.

This day goes beyond political affiliation and tribal inclination and therefore, there is absolutely no need for anyone to shun or snub this important independence anniversary.

The celebrations will certainly be meaningless if citizens anchored the festivities on the prevailing uncalled for political and tribal divide.

People who plan to shun the celebrations will do well to heed former freedom fighter and veteran politician Sikota Wina’s advice that this day goes beyond party affiliations and personal interest.

Mr Wina says only people who are not happy and proud that Zambia got independent could shun the celebrations which are in the interest of the country and not a party or an individual.

“Independence Day celebrations are way beyond political affiliation. We are not celebrating a particular party, but we are celebrating our nationhood. So unless one is annoyed with our nationhood, one should definitely not participate in celebrating it,” said Mr Wina.

True, instead of shunning the celebrations, Zambians must continue preserving the peace and celebrate the development gains the country has achieved in the last 53 years.

That’s why we totally concur with former United National Independence Party (UNIP) Member of the Central Committee Betty Chilunga when she urges Zambians to unite and rise above hatred and tribalism.

It is a fact that no nation can develop without peace and therefore holding on to tribal politics and hatred will only reverse the political, social and economic gains the nation has attained over the last 53 years.

As Mama Chilunga observes, today is a day when Zambians should reflect deeply on learning how to embrace one another if the nation has to continue enjoying peace and stability.

We also agree with Mama Chilunga that there is no need for different parties to fight each other because freedom fighters had already fought for the liberation of the country during the independence struggle.

This means that the prevailing political atmosphere marred by fighting, hatred, bitterness and tribalism is obviously uncalled for and should be rejected forthwith and instead be replaced with love, reconciliation and unity.

It is inevitable for all Zambians, especially politicians to remember that the freedom the country is enjoying came at a great cost and therefore fighting for power will only stall the country’s progress.

It is vital that peace, unity and patriotism remain top priority for all citizens otherwise, those who shed their blood for this nation during the struggle will have died in vain.

In essence, what political parties and citizens should be fighting for is economic independence which continues to evade most African countries in the current highly globalised world defined by unfair trade among the major obstacles to development.

Reflecting on this great day, Zambians regardless of their political affiliations should therefore put national interest above all else by participating in the celebrations to foster unity.

Admittedly, the nation is faced with various challenges, but like the Holy Book, the Bible says, there is a time for everything under the heavens.

Today is therefore not a time to moan or to fight or even to hate. It is a time to come together as one people to celebrate Zambia’s liberation from colonial bondage. It is a day to reinforce the One Zambia One Nation motto to foster unity – a day to celebrate.