By Jossy Chaima

GREEN Party President Peter Sinkamba says government must leave National Day of Prayers preparations to the church.

In an interview with Daily Nation yesterday Mr Sinkamba said if the national day of prayers was left for the church to organise no one was going to politicise the event.

Mr Sinkamba said the same way the President had pulled out of traditional ceremonies government must also leave National day of prayers for the church to organise.

He added that it was regrettable that the opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) had decided shun from the event.

Mr Sinkamba said the party should have looked at it as part of the national calendar and not a political event.

“From next year going forward it is very important that government leaves it to the church to organise so that no one can point a finger and say it’s a political event.

“Just as labour day is organised by the labour movement even this day must be organised and coordinated by the church so that one will point fingers at anyone and politicise the day,” Mr Sinkamba said.

Mr Sinkamba said it was a pity that national day of prayers was politicised because every nation needs a day of reconciliation.

He added that following last year’s election, the nation was left divided especially between the ruling Patriot Front (PF) and UPND which had affected the development of the nation.

“This is a national day just like independence, heroes or unity day, for us as Green party we think it important for us to participate, especially this one as it’s a national day for reconciliation and because we are coming from an election that was characterised by tension.

“If you look at where we are coming from, one of the leaders was incarcerated and stayed in prison for quite some time all because of what transpired after elections,” he said.

Mr Sinkamba said it was time for reconciliation and the national day of prayers was an opportunity for that.