By Kalobwe Bwalya

THE Lusaka City Council (LCC) has banned the sale of ready-to-eat food stuffs on the streets to curb the spread of cholera in the city, LCC assistant public relations manager Brenda Katongola has said.

Ms Katongola said the decision had already been communicated to street vendors and through their representatives who attended the cholera sensitisation meeting held at Nakatindi Hall in Lusaka.

Ms Katongola said the meeting which was convened by the council was aimed at engaging and sensitising vendors on the outbreak of cholera in some townships of Lusaka and the measures taken to prevent it from spreading to other areas.

She said one of the measures that had been taken was to ban the sale of ready-to-eat food stuffs on the streets of Lusaka but the measure could not be effected before sensitising vendors.

Ms Katongola the ban is with immediate effect and it will remain in force until health authorities declare Lusaka cholera free.

Ms Katongola also said the council was also appealing to all Lusaka residents and all those visiting Lusaka to observe basic hygiene practices such as keeping the environment clean, washing hands with soap and clean water after using the toilet, boiling and chlorinating water for drinking, among others.

“Vendors are therefore advised to comply with the ban as it is aimed at saving people’s lives. During the ban vendors have been advised to find alternative businesses for them to continue providing for their families

“Cholera cases have been recorded unusually early in some parts of Lusaka with one death recorded so far. The Cholera outbreak can be controlled with cooperation from all stakeholders including vendors and now is the best time to take action before the rains intensify,” said Ms Katongola.