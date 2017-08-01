By CHINTU MALAMBO

BCM Legal Practitioners is suing its former client, Focus Financial Services over unpaid legal fees amounting to over K60, 000.

The lawyers are also claiming interest on the amount, at the current banking and lending rates.

According to a statement of claims filed in the Lusaka High Court, the firm indicated that on 13th January, 2015, it was engaged to prosecute claims on behalf of the financial company, on the debt collect portfolio.

The plaintiff charged that the two parties agreed that the law firm would get 10 percent of all successful debt and that the Legal Practitioners Act would govern the billing agreement.

“It was an express term agreement that we would be entitled to ten percent of all successfully collected debts and that the Legal Practitioners Act Chapter of the Laws of Zambia shall govern the billing arrangements. It was also an express agreement that the defendant would put deposit payment on the file,” the firm submitted.

The plaintiff claimed that on 13th January 2015, the firm issued a demand letter on behalf of the defendant to E.M.B Engineering Works and General Suppliers limited, demanding the immediate payment of K106, 660. 00 and the same was paid directly to the defendant receipt of the letter by E.M.B Engineering Works and General Suppliers Limited.

The firm charged that despite prosecuting claims on behalf of the defendant, the defendant refused to remit the 10 percent of the said sum. It was indicated that the plaintiff had made several attempts to resolve the matter amicably but the defendant had made no positive results and that the amount now stands at K68, 750. 00, which was followed by a letter dated 22nd June, 2017, to the defendants advocates, Messrs A.M Wood and Company.

“Despite several attempts to meet and resolve this matter amicably, we have been snubbed a few times as the emails and phone conversations previously had with defendant yielded no positive result,” the firm charged.

The firm indicated that as a result of the defendant’s actions and conduct, it had suffered loss and inconvenience.

And now the firm claims immediate payment of K68,750. 00 for legal services, interest on the said amount, costs and any other relief that the court may deem fit.