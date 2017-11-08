By Terence Miselo

Copperbelt-based budding artiste Ben Jr aka the Ghetto Bank Governor has finalized his new single called ‘Nikuno Mwangala’ specifically targeted at the young people.

The artiste known for his anthem ‘No Bwino’, says his latest single is meant to motivate youths to work very hard in life despite the many hardships they are facing in the modern-day economy.

“The song is shading more light on how hard life is for youths on the Copperbelt and what they go through in order to survive,” he adds.

“The song also encourages people not to choose jobs or rather only go for white-collar jobs but work hard and utilize every opportunity that comes their way.”

‘Nikuno Mwangala’ features another of Coppebelt’s rising star Morm G and was produced by the Muzik Mafia Studios on the Copperbelt.

Ben Jr hopes to gain more mileage out of this single which he is banking on to hype the works on his forthcoming album.