By KALOBWE BWALYA

FIRST republican President Dr Kenneth Kaunda has been discharged from University Teaching Hospital (UTH) where he was receiving treatment for a minor ailment.

Health minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya confirmed the discharge of Dr Kaunda who was admitted to the hospital on July 19 and said the team of specialists that has been constituted will continue monitoring his condition and he will be attending scheduled reviews.

Dr Chilufya said the team of doctors will however continue routinely monitor the former Head of State until he recovered fully.

“Doctors are satisfied with Dr Kaunda’s condition and he has been discharged, but he will be monitored by a team of doctors that has been constituted until they are satisfied

“Like I earlier said, Dr Kaunda came in with a minor ailment but we also took advantage of our facility to do a battery of tests just to ensure that we give him the best treatment and so far the investigations done remain non-reviewing and we are confident that he will recover fully soon,” said Dr Chilufya.

Earlier, Dr Chilufya told Daily Nation that Dr Kaunda had continued to be stable and was attending physiotherapy for an old joint related ailment. “Doctors have also carried out a battery of investigations that constitute his routine medical check-up, “There is no cause to panic as the condition of Dr Kaunda is very stable and he is in high spirits,” Dr Chilufya said in a statement.