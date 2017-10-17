By Jossy Chaima

KITWE Teaching Hospital has received five specialists in different medical fields who will enhance the provision of quality health care at the facility.

Speaking in an interview, senior medical superintendent Joseph Musowayo, said the specialist were a big boost to the hospital and the public would be able to see the results by the end of the year.

Dr Musoyowa said the hospital had undertaken a number of ventures to improve infrastructure and health care.

He said the arrival of the specialists at the hospital was timely.

“We have received hard working young vigilant specialists in urology, ophthalmology, orthopedics, obstetrics and two physicians.

“This is a very big boost to the hospital by the end of the year they will see a change in the quality of care,” he said.

Dr Musowoya said for years the hospital only had one lift and that at present four lifts had been installed and were undergoing final touches before becoming operational.

He said the floors, the landing bay and corridors were also undergoing renovations then the walls will be painted.

Dr Musowoya said a budget was being worked on for buying furniture for patients and clinicians.