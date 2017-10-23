By Mailesi Banda

KONKOLA Copper Mines will increase copper production to 400, 000 tonnes annually, chief executive officer, Steven Din has said.

Mr. Din said the mining company had a 50 year vision for business on the Copperbelt.

Speaking during the Zambia Day celebrations last Friday, Mr. Din said KCM was working towards diversifying the Copperbelt into an economic hub that could sustain livelihoods even when copper prices were low.

“A thriving community provides us with a competitive edge, enabling us to thrive also. The creation of new enterprises and industries around the mining industry will provide better local sourcing options for business and greater stable communities,” he said.

Mr. Din said the community social responsibility programmes carried out by the mine was about investing in the supply chain and in their ability to compete in an increasingly competitive global market place.

He said increasing production at the Konkola deep was a priority, adding that while the shaft is 1.5 kilometres deep, their deepest production level was currently 950 meters.

He disclosed that the next development project was to move to 1,150 metres. Mr. Din said apart from copper production, they have the highest regard for environmental protection.

“We have set aside US$30 million for the final stage of the ‘Go Green’ initiative which is aimed at enhancing remediation measures and enhance environmetal foot print,” said Mr Din.

Meanwhile, Vice President Inonge Wina commended the mine for having a 50-year business vision.

In a speech read by the Minister of Works and Supply, Mr Mattews Nkuwa, Ms Wina said the mine played a critical role in uplifting the objectives of the government.