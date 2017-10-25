By Andrew Mukoma

KAZUNGULA district council is to hold a by-election for the chairmanship after a decision by the incumbent Eason Musokotwane to vacate the seat upon being appointed the new traditional chief.

On October 21 Mr. Musokotwane was elected by the Royal Electoral College of Musokotwane Chiefdom as the new Chief Musokotwane.

However, his decision to leave the position of council chairman has not been communicated to the relevant authorities including the council.

The Musokotwane Royal Electoral College Chairperson Robison Kagutwe told the Daily Nation in Livingstone that authorities will be informed about the unfolding situation in due course.

Mr. Kagutwe said that as soon as all the processes were completed, the Royal Establishment will communicate to the provincial administration and consequently the ministry of local government and housing.

Mr. Eason Musokotwane stood as Council Chairman on the UPND ticket during the 2016 general elections and won the seat. The development left the ministry of local government and Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) with no option but to go for a by-election.

However, the UPND leadership in Kazungula District was reported to be in a state of shock over Mr. Musokotwane’s decision to quit the council to become a chief.

Sources within the party complained that after campaigning heavily for him, the man just decided to quit, much to the dismay of UPND members.