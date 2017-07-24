By JACKSON MAPAPAYI

SUSPECTED Karavinas have shot and killed a 61-year-old man of Luvota village in Manyinga in North Western Province in unexplained circumstances.

North Western commissioner of police Auxensio Daka said the incident occurred on Friday around 18:00 hours in Kashinakazhi area and identified the deceased as Mr Edward Selema.

He said Mr Selema was shot at his home, adding that the matter was reported by the deceased’s wife, Ms Christina Lukama the following day.

“A home-made gun was used because after inspecting the scene, three small bearings were found,” he said.

He said after physical inspection, the body was found with a deep gunshot wound on the right side of the head.

“Currently, no arrest has been made but a docket has been opened and investigations have been instituted,” he said.

Meanwhile, a 17-year-old boy in Solwezi died on the spot after being run over by a moving truck.

Mr Daka said the accident happened in Mitec area yesterday around 09:00 hours and identified the deceased as Philip Samona.

He said James Katai of Suburbs in Mufulira of Freightliner driving a truck registration number BAB 7321, BCA 7308 T, BCA 7309T hit Samona as he tried to avoid a pot hole.

“The accident happened when the driver was avoiding a pothole and in the process lost control of his vehicle and hit the pedestrian who was standing by the road. The pedestrian died on the spot after sustaining a crushed head,” he said.

Mr Daka said the driver has been arrested and charged with causing death by dangerous driving while the body of the deceased has been deposited in Solwezi General Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.