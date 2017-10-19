By Chikumbi Katebe

KAMWALA Ward 5 councillor Oswald Bwalya has embarked on a public partnership roads rehabilitation programme with the business community in Lusaka.

Under the programme, the business community contribute towards the roadworks.

And Mr Bwalya has launched a garbage collection programme to help mitigate the effects of overflowing waste to prevent Cholera from spreading to Kamwala Ward. The civic leader said he was working with the business community in the area to venture into various projects including garbage collection which had become a menace especially with the cholera outbreak.

“We have been having meetings with the business community in my ward around Kamwala the 2nd class trading area and even those with shops in the compound.

“I show them the roads and then they put money together for the purchase of the gravel, and we buy fuel for the council trucks to work on the roads,” he said.

He also explained that in view of the cholera outbreak in Lusaka, his office had invited members of the public and the business community to make a plan for garbage collection.

He said the business community wanted to see how they would quickly come in and help clear piles of garbage on a daily basis to avoid accumulation.

He said even foreign investors such as the managers of Kamwala’s Lubarma Market, China Henan had joined the community in keeping cholera out of Kamwala.

“In being proactive, we had a meeting today to share ideas on garbage collection so as to come in quickly to avoid an outbreak.

“We had a meeting with two companies that are involved in garbage collection, and we already picked on one of them that will be in-charge of collecting garbage on a daily basis to avoid accumulation, and to keep cholera out,” he said.