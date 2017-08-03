By Simon Muntemba & Aaron Chiyanzo

SOME oppositiona leaders and social commentators have questioned Chishimba Kambwili’s apology to the people of Southern Province, describing the act as fake, ego-driven and hypocrisy of the highest level.

NCP President Peter Chanda charged that Mr. Kambwili’s apology to the people of Southern Province is totally insincere adding that it was not done in good faith but a damage control to win people’s sympathy.

Pastor Chanda said it was difficult to take Mr. Kambwili’s apology to the southerners seriously because he has said it after being expelled from PF.

Pastor Chanda was reacting to Mr. Kambwili’s apology to the people of Southern Province for his remark last year that the Tongas could never vote for Jesus if he stood in that part of Zambia against their preferred candidate.

Mr. Kambwili said he was “unreservedly apologising” for his remark which he says was meant to discourage tribal voting.

He said in the spirit of unity and reconciliation, he would soon visit Southern Province chiefs to formally apologise for the statement he issued against Tongas.

But the NCP leader said that Mr. Kambwili’s apology should have come when he was still a minister adding that for the apology to come now when he is out of favour with the ruling party and out of power, he believed, that it was fake and hypocritical.

“Hon. Kambwili’s apology is insincere. He just wants to win sympathy from the people and I appeal to our to our brothers and sisters in Southern Province not to be fooled by his cheap apology. Why did he wait until he was flushed out of government and the ruling party for him to apologize?” the NCP leader asked.

Pastor Chanda further advised Zambians to always read between the lines of leadership that is exhibited by certain political leaders in this country whom he said have nothing to offer to the poor citizens.

“As New Congress Party , we want to advise the Zambian people to always read the lines of leadership that is exhibited by some political leaders in this country…Hypocrisy has never taken any country forward,” he said.

He said that hypocritical leaders should not be tolerated in Zambia adding that politicians should equally avoid politics of insults. Zambia Republican Party (ZRP) president Wright Musoma has warned that Mr Kambwili was now digging his own political grave by deceitfully pretending to be sorry for his tribal remarks against Southerners, thinking they were too docile to notice his treachery.

And Mr Musoma said that expelled Roan constituency Member of Parliament, Mr Kambwili should have thought about apologizing to the Patriotic Front (PF) rather than being pompous lying to himself that he can survive without the party.

He warned that the route Mr Kambwili had taken was tantamount to digging his own political grave as the Southerners were clever enough to see through his plans.

Mr Musoma advised the Roan constituency lawmaker to tone down and seek reconciliation with the ruling party, adding that President Lungu and other PF members were very forgiving.

“Even the people of Southern province cannot take Kambwili seriously, he is not being serious. In fact the first he would have done is to apologize to PF.

Meanwhile, Mr Musoma charged that Mr Kambwili would never become a threat to the ruling PF even if he joined hands with UPND.