By Mukosela Kasalwe

CHISHIMBA Kambwili has run out of political ideas because he is aware that he is dead without the Patriotic Front hence his resorting to politics of insults and confrontation, says Third Liberation Movement party president Enock Tonga.

Mr Tonga agreed with Rainbow Party secretary-general Wynter Kabimba who said that Mr Kambwili was playing childish politics.

Mr Kabimba said it was a shame that Mr Kambwili, who held very high positions, former member of central committee in the PF, former Minister in the PF government did not know how to debate, as his terms of debate was insulting others.

“That is not the way to play politics, the correct way is to be intellectual and put forward an argument. But to go on radio, on Prime TV and to start saying that he is the one who was buying Mumbi Phiri toilet paper, is childish to say the least. It’s not leadership and you hear people saying ‘no Kambwili is right’. Is that the kind of leader really, that can resolve the problems of Zambia? I don’t think so myself,” Mr Kabimba said.

Mr Kabimba also advised Mr Kambwili to produce proof to support his corruption allegations against President Edgar Lungu and some Government officials.

“With all the information that Chishimba Kambwili seems to have, if I were him, I would go with my document and file a complaint with ACC and I would take my document to the police. There is no law in this country which says the President cannot be investigated for criminal acts.

“He is just sounding bitter that Edgar Lungu dismissed him. That’s how some of us take him. He is a bitter man. The people that he is fighting with, bena Jean Kapata and them, were his allies in PF, you would be shocked. And the country will be shocked. For me I can produce evidence. What I’m saying to ba Kambwili is to do the same. You can’t reason that just because you were in Government, so whatever you say is true even without evidence. That is shocking in terms of logic,” Mr Kabimba said.

Mr Tonga advised Zambians not take Mr Kambwili seriously because he had literally become a clown and failed to provide the ACC or any investigative wings with evidence of his alleged accusations of corruption against government officials.

Mr Tonga said for the first time he agreed with Mr Kabimba that the Roan MP was playing childish politics as he had run out of political ideas.

In an interview with Sunday Nation yesterday, Mr Tonga said it was a mockery that the Roan Lawmaker was parading himself on radio and television stations to spearhead the corruption crusade against the government when in fact some of his activities were questionable and before investigative wings.

He said Mr Kambwili’s awkward actions were the last kicks of a dying horse and that he should not cheat himself that he was popular when he was riding on the back of the ruling PF.

Mr Tonga said if Mr Kambwili was popular as he professed he should not have run to the court to shield his expulsion from the PF.