By Ketra Kalunga

ABOUT 220×25 kilograms bags of breakfast mealie meal worth K15, 000 have been donated to freedom fighters in Kabwe’s Kwacha constituency.

Area MP Sydney Mushanga who made the donation said the gesture was as one way of appreciating the role the freedom fithters played during the country’s struggle for independence.

And Mr Mushanga has also disbursed K36,000 in his constituency towards the implementation of youth and women empowerment programs in the area.

Speaking during the handover ceremony in Makululu township on the eve of the 53rd independence celebrations, Mr Mushanga said presenting a small gift to freedom fighters in his constituency was the best way of celebrating the peace and unity Zambia was enjoying.

Mr Mushanga who is Central Province minister said his prayer was that despite the political affiliations, Zambians should ensure that the peace, freedom and unity Zambia was enjoying continued to flourish.

“Since Zambia got independence in 1964, 53 years down the line, the country has been a place of peace and unity and for that on this eve of independence I want to take the opportunity as MP and Central Province minister to thank the people Bwacha Constituency for being part and parcel of observing the peace and unity we have been enjoying, he said.

And Chililalia ward councillor, Edward Phiri said the people of Makululu Township were in need of help as most families could not afford three meals a day due to low incomes, adding that many residents there lacked support despite that most of the households were looking after orphans.

Mr Phiri has since through the area MP called on government to put some households in Makululu Township on the social cash transfer to alleviate the poverty levels at family level.

Mr Mushanga give the leadership at constituency level K10,000 while four wards each got K5,000 and K6,000 went to the youths in Bwacha and Kabwe central constituencies.