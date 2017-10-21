By Ketra Kalunga

GRADING of roads is a thorny issue in the district and as Kabwe Municipal Council we are working under harsh conditions when it comes to improvement of roads as we only have one tipper, says Mayor, Prince Chileshe.

Mr Chileshe said the upgrading of roads has remained a burning issue throughout the 27 wards because of inadequate earth moving equipment like tippers and graders at the council.

Speaking during a full council meeting, Mr Chileshe proposed sourcing for funds from the local authority, Bwacha and Kabwe Central constituencies and the constituency development committees to equip the council with at least two tippers and graders so as to improve the road network in the district.

And Chililalila Ward councillor, Edward Phiri seconded the mayor’s proposal of sourcing for funds to buy more tippers and graders.

Mr Phiri said it has always been a challenge for the council to improve the local road infrastructure.

Mr Phiri said investing in roads could only be done through sourcing of funds from various stakeholders in the district.

The full council meeting has since approved to buy three graders and tippers towards the improvement of roads in the district.