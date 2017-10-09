By JACKSON MAPAPAYI

KABOMPO District Council chairperson Presley Makayi has bemoaned the poor state of township roads in the district.

Mr Makayi told the Daily Nation in an interview that the roads required immediate attention before the rains start.

Mr Makayi said motorists had a challenge in terms of movement because of the poor state of the roads.

“We have a very big challenge here in Kabompo in terms of the road network. Almost all the township roads are in a deplorable state,” he said. He said the roads have for a long time not been worked on as the council does not have equipment.

“We only had one tipper truck and a grader which are now non-runners. Now, during the sharing of assets when Manyinga was declared a district, the grader wentto Manyinga council. And that’s how we remained with a tipper truck,” Mr Makayi said.

He appealed to government to expedite the process of working on the roads in the district.

And Mr Makayi has also appealed to the government to consider working on the road leading to Kayombo.

He said the road was equally in a deplorable state hence the need to work on it. “And as you may be aware, in that area that is where there’s a newly built secondary school, so if it is not worked on, the area risks being cut off,” Mr Makayi said.