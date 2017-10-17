By Aaron Chiyanzo

I WILL not be part of the national day of prayers and reconciliation because they divide the nation even further, Rainbow Party secretary general Wynter Kabimba has said.

And Mr Kabimba said that being in the opposition did not entail that the party in government should be viewed as an enemy.

He said that the declaring of the national day of prayer and the introduction of a Ministry of National Guidance and Religious Affairs had worsened divisions in the country.

Mr Kabimba explained that it was because of the divisive nature of the national day of prayer that he would not attend the national event.

He said this during a radio programme on Millennium Radio yesterday.

He reiterated that if the country was already divided before the introduction of the national day of prayer and reconciliation, then the declaration had deepened the divisions.

Mr Kabimba however said that other Rainbow Party members could attend the national prayers in their individual capacity if they wanted to.

“The national day of prayer has just divided the nation even further. If the nation was divided before the declaration then the national day of prayer has deepened the divisions. I will not be party of any celebrations that divide the nation,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr Kabimba said that he would get into an alliance with any political party, including PF and UPND if they shared in the Rainbow Party ideology.

He said that being in the opposition did not mean that the party in power was an enemy and should not be seen as such.

Mr Kabimba said that he would interact with any person regardless of their political affiliations without any problems.

He also dispelled assertions that he was secretly trying to get into an alliance with UPND vice president for administration Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba and expelled PF member Chishimba Kambwili.