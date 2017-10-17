By Mukosela Kasalwe

GOVERNMENT attaches immense importance to the tourism sector because of its contribution to the national treasury and employment creation agenda for youths, says Minister of Tourism and Arts Charles Banda.

Mr Banda encouraged the private sector to continue playing its part by investing in the tourism sector.

The private sector, he said, could do this by sponsoring tourism personnel for training as well as allowing Zambia Institute for Tourism and Hospitality Studies (ZITHS) students’ opportunities for industrial attachment to ensure hands-on skills for improved service delivery.

The minister said this on Friday, in Lusaka at the 25th graduation ceremony whose theme was “Paving the way to enhance tourism and hospitality education for sustainable development” where 150 students were awarded diplomas.

In a speech read for him by ministry’s director Reuben Zulu, the minister said Government had prioritised the tourism industry.

Mr Banda urged graduating students to utilise their newly acquired skills to shape the tourism sector by making Zambia a preferred destination.

“This is a clear demonstration that the Government attaches great importance to this sector, particularly in the employment creation agenda for our youths,” he said.

He hoped that the skills by students would complement Government efforts to achieve its vision and objective as outlined in the Seventh National Development Plan (7NDP).

ZITHS executive director, Wilson Silungwe thanked Government for continued support and by ensuring a smooth and quick transformation from Hotel and Tourism Training Institute Trust to ZITHS.

Dr Silungwe said the implication entailed that the institute had been elevated to offer higher academic qualifications.

He said ZITHS had been given a mandate to engage in joint ventures as well as Private Public Partnerships and other developmental interactions for growth.

More than 10 best performing students were awarded various gifts while others offered instant employment by firms such as Avani Victoria Falls Resort as well as Stay Easy Hotel who were among the sponsors of the graduation.

The best overall student Paul Mwamba walked away with K2, 000 cash while other students got consolation prizes.