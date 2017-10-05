By ANNIE ZULU

INFORMATION and Broadcasting Minister Mulenga Kampamba has called on Zambian females in the media to be the voice of women.

Ms Kampamba told the Daily Nation in an interview that female media practitioners could play a great role in the empowerment of Zambian women if they utilised the opportunities at their disposal.

“Every woman in this nation has an untold story but they need a voice to speak on their behalf. Female journalists should, therefore, take up their role and maximise their opportunity by raising issues that can help empower women,” Ms Kampamba said.

She urged the practitioners to make good use of the responsibility they had, raise strategic issues and also promote gender through helping Zambians change their mind-sets on issues related to gender inequality.

She also advised them to educate women on pertinent issues that would help them, develop such as economic empowerment, gender-based violence, nutrition and other capacity raising matters.

Ms Kampamba called on the media to be more active and advocate for women’s rights.

“The media should tell stories of women in this nation, educate and inform them on issues concerning them, thus, empowering them. They should also reach out to the women at the grassroots through their tool, the media,” she said.

Ms Kampamba also noted that there were more men in the media than women because women were scared of the profession.

She has since called on women already in the media to encourage others.