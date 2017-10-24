By Sandra Machima

INDEPENDENCE celebrations must be a privileged moment for conducting a clear self-evaluation as a nation and working hard for the national development in the spirit of “One Zambia, One Nation,” Bishop Naison Nyonyo of the Church of God Cathedral of Miracles has said.

The clergyman said Zambians could only feel the fruits of independence if only there was peace and unity in the country that was a source of development.

Bishop Nyonyo said it was important that Zambia was developing to benefit its people and ensure there was change, adding that political independence alone was not enough as it does not guarantee politicians genuine reconciliation and unity.

He appealed to all Zambians to observe this important day in their calendar with joy, saying that was the period when all the citizens lay aside all their differences and remember that in unity the country could conquer all the challenges before them.

Bishop Nyonyo said the 24th of October was a special day for the people of Zambia because it commemorated the day marking the end of colonialism in the country and the beginning of a new era in which Zambians could determine their own destiny.

“Many Zambians sacrificed all they had, including life, to achieve independence, and therefore we should always remember their gift to us and guard it jealously.

Talking about independence needed the management of democracy that allowed the citizens to enjoy what belonged to them, adding that it was so the country was able to experience peace and unity,” he said.