By JOHN KOMBE

President Lungu’s caution of judges may have been seen to have been wrong, but calling for his impeachment is an extreme option, an opposition leader has said.

Movement for National Transformation president and founder, Daniel Shimunza, who is a law graduate, told the Daily Nation that, calling for President Lungu’s impeachment over his perceived threats to the judiciary were an extreme way of dealing with an issue that can be resolved amicably.

“Those calling for his impeachment are not looking at the issue in a holistic manner. Some of them just want to gain political mileage. This is not the only way such a matter can be resolved.

He said the judiciary should be allowed to perform its duties without interference.

“Impeachment is an option that can only be traded if the person in question fails to rethink through his words and reverse them. To error is human and those sentiments may just have been misplaced.

“Impeachment can only count in grave situations and not just on every word that a President utters,” Mr. Shimunza observed.

He urged those advocating for impeachment to reflect on their calls and seek an amicable and peace promoting avenue.

“We must not create unnecessary tension between the executive and legislature. The three arms of government must work in unity and not unnecessary divisions,” he said.